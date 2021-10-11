checkAd

Jerash Holdings Completes Acquisition of MK Garments

Autor: Accesswire
11.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that its …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has completed the previously announced acquisition of Mustafa and Kamal Ashraf Trading Company (Jordan) for Manufacture of Ready-Made Clothes LLC ("MK Garments"), which operates a 71,000 square-foot apparel manufacturing facility in Amman, Jordan, for approximately $2.8 million in cash.

Jerash took over production at the MK Garments facility and retained its 500 employees in August 2021 and has begun manufacturing products for the Company's customers.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

CONTACT:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667486/Jerash-Holdings-Completes-Acquisitio ...

Jerash Holdings (US) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings Completes Acquisition of MK Garments FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Vitro Biopharma Inc. July 31st 2021; 3rd Quarter ended Financial Results of Operations and ...
Evotec SE files Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
AlzeCure Presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13
Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction
Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Dynam.AI
New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Additional Voucher Purchase for One Envirotech ...
NESR Secures Multiple D&E Awards For More Than $150M
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
NanoViricides Announces COVID-19 Clinical Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 was Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Commences Public Offering of Common Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Jerash Holdings Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Accesswire | Analysen