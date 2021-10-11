Jerash Holdings Completes Acquisition of MK Garments

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that its …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jerash Garments and Fashions Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has completed the previously announced acquisition of Mustafa and Kamal Ashraf Trading Company (Jordan) for Manufacture of Ready-Made Clothes LLC ("MK Garments"), which operates a 71,000 square-foot apparel manufacturing facility in Amman, Jordan, for approximately $2.8 million in cash.

Jerash took over production at the MK Garments facility and retained its 500 employees in August 2021 and has begun manufacturing products for the Company's customers.