checkAd

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Latin America Sales and ANVISA Recognition for the Brazilian Medical CBD Market

Autor: Accesswire
11.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's new hempSMART™ Brazil operations has received product recognition from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency equivalent to the FDA to sell its premium hempSMART™ products via physician prescriptions in Brazil, the biggest CBD market in South America. The Company has begun to fulfill prescriptions and expects continued requests.

Foto: Accesswire

ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency, in 2019 established a legalized environment for the sale and consumption of CBD and cannabis for medical use in Brazil. ANVISA is an autonomous agency that regulates most, if not all products and services in Brazil. The institution assures that products follow the necessary standards and health regulations before they can be sold to patients. hempSMART™ products are available to physicians and patients in Brazil.

The ANVISA regulatory framework sets a comprehensive procedure for the manufacture and import of CBD products as well as the requirements for commercialization, prescription, dispensing, monitoring and supervision of cannabis products for medical purposes.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil can be sold only in Brazil to cannabis medical patients who receive a special control prescription from their physician, and must be renewed every 60 days. hempSMART™ is now being shipped directly to the patient.

"We have been working with the Brazilian medical community with outreach and education about our premium hempSMART™ products and this approval of registration from ANVISA validates our premium hempsmart™ CBD products as a new class of medical cannabis-based products that can be prescribed by doctors, enabling patient safe and legal access while also creating a revenue generation opportunity for our company," said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc."

Brazil is a major market for pharmaceutical products. With approximately 208 million people and the world's 9th largest economy, Brazil's GDP per capita is over US$16,000. Sao Paulo is the largest urban centre in Latin America and the Golden Triangle of Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo is the largest single market in the Americas outside of the United States.

Seite 1 von 3
Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Latin America Sales and ANVISA Recognition for the Brazilian Medical CBD Market LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Vitro Biopharma Inc. July 31st 2021; 3rd Quarter ended Financial Results of Operations and ...
Evotec SE files Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
AlzeCure Presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13
Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction
Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Dynam.AI
New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Additional Voucher Purchase for One Envirotech ...
NESR Secures Multiple D&E Awards For More Than $150M
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
NanoViricides Announces COVID-19 Clinical Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 was Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Marijuana Company of America Inc. Signs $10 Million Equity Line with White Lion Capital, LLC
Accesswire | Analysen