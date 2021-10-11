Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Latin America Sales and ANVISA Recognition for the Brazilian Medical CBD Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's new hempSMART™ Brazil operations has received product recognition from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency equivalent to the FDA to sell its premium hempSMART™ products via physician prescriptions in Brazil, the biggest CBD market in South America. The Company has begun to fulfill prescriptions and expects continued requests.

ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency, in 2019 established a legalized environment for the sale and consumption of CBD and cannabis for medical use in Brazil. ANVISA is an autonomous agency that regulates most, if not all products and services in Brazil. The institution assures that products follow the necessary standards and health regulations before they can be sold to patients. hempSMART™ products are available to physicians and patients in Brazil.

The ANVISA regulatory framework sets a comprehensive procedure for the manufacture and import of CBD products as well as the requirements for commercialization, prescription, dispensing, monitoring and supervision of cannabis products for medical purposes.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil can be sold only in Brazil to cannabis medical patients who receive a special control prescription from their physician, and must be renewed every 60 days. hempSMART™ is now being shipped directly to the patient.

"We have been working with the Brazilian medical community with outreach and education about our premium hempSMART™ products and this approval of registration from ANVISA validates our premium hempsmart™ CBD products as a new class of medical cannabis-based products that can be prescribed by doctors, enabling patient safe and legal access while also creating a revenue generation opportunity for our company," said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc."

Brazil is a major market for pharmaceutical products. With approximately 208 million people and the world's 9th largest economy, Brazil's GDP per capita is over US$16,000. Sao Paulo is the largest urban centre in Latin America and the Golden Triangle of Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo is the largest single market in the Americas outside of the United States.