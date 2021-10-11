checkAd

Recruiter.com CEO to Speak at LD Micro Main Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its CEO, Evan Sohn, will be presenting "The Changing World of Work: We're Not in Kansas Anymore," on Wednesday, October 13th, at 6 pm PST.

"I am thrilled to be able to attend and speak at this year's event and take a deep dive into the world of work," said Sohn. "Jobs and hiring are at the center of the national conversation as the US and world economies recover and adapt. Recruiter.com is positioned to help employers solve complex hiring challenges with flexible recruiting solutions and technology."

After nearly two years, the LD Micro Main event will be able to be held in person in addition to virtually. The LD Micro event is presented by SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq:SRAX), at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air.

It will take place from October 12-14th and is expected to feature approximately 150 companies.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

