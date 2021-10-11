checkAd

Intercape renews contract with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and MIDRAND, South Africa, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of connected fleet management solutions, has extended their contract with Intercape for 5 years. Intercape is the largest intercity passenger transport service operating  across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Intercape Freightliner offers overland freight services throughout Southern Africa. The connected fleet comprises 222 vehicles.

Intercape has been a customer of MiX since 2015, and the contract extension illustrates the value and world-class service that MiX provides as a long-term strategic partner to Intercape.

The solution utilized includes the premium MiX Fleet Manager SaaS platform, with the MiX Journey Management module and the recently introduced MiX Vision AI (artificial intelligence) video solution. All modules work synergistically to provide Intercape with tracking, actionable insights and fleet management for a safe, sustainable and efficient fleet.

Passenger and driver safety are integral to Intercape, which is why MiX Vision AI is vital in detecting and alerting drivers and managers to unsafe or risky driving behavior. Driver safety events include fatigue, phone use, distraction, smoking and seat-belt use. ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) events include forward collision and lane departure warnings. In addition, in-cab, audible alerts warn drivers in real-time so that immediate corrective action can be taken.

Intercape utilizes the video footage and rich vehicle telemetry data provided by MiX to coach and continuously upskill their drivers, thereby enhancing passenger safety and comfort. They believe that in order to provide optimal customer service, they require the most advanced telematics technology that provides maximum fleet insights & real-time safety interventions.

"We are thankful to Intercape for entrusting MiX Telematics with the safety of their fleet and passengers. This is a partnership where we work together to deploy a tailored solution to suit their specific needs," says Gert Pretorius, EVP and Managing Director for MiX Telematics Africa.

Stephan Hamman, Chief Operating Officer for Intercape, states, "As a fast-thinking, innovative company, Intercape values the state-of-the-art information technology solutions that MiX Telematics brings to the table. This enables us to proactively manage our drivers and routes in real-time, so that we can deliver a safe, dependable transport service to our customers."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information please contact Monica O'Neil 
Senior Marketing Manager - MiX Telematics Africa 
Monica.O'Neil@mixtelematics.com

