Newegg Launches Online Tournament to Crown the Best PC Game of All Time

“To introduce some fun into this year’s Gametober sale, we decided to put to rest one of the most passionately debated topics among PC gamers with a competition that settles once and for all which PC game reigns supreme,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing at Newegg.”

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading tech-focused North American e-retailer, continued its 2021 Gametober festivities by launching ‘ The Best PC Game of All Time Tournament Giveaway .’ Powered by AMD, the tournament pits 16 of the most popular PC games against one another in bracketed fashion, with visitors to Newegg.com casting votes to determine which games advance in the competition and which ones are eliminated. In the end, the last game standing will be crowned the Best PC Game of All Time.

Over a four-week period, 16 PC games will go head-to-head in a single-elimination format, with participants’ votes determining which games advance to the next round. Bracket predictions will be accepted through October 24, 2021, at which time the competition begins. Those who correctly predict the outcome of the entire four-week bracket will be entered to win a Gaming Grand Prize that includes an ABS Gladiator AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU – AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT gaming PC, Vitesse 55-inch gaming desk, Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset, DXRacer Formula Series gaming chair, Corsair MM300 gaming mouse mat, ASUS ROG Strix XG279Q 27-inch gaming monitor, Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard and an ASUS ROG Spatha X wireless gaming mouse. All other entrants who participate between October 8 and November 18, 2021 will be entered through Gleam for a chance to win a $500 Newegg gift card.

The 16 games competing for the top prize include Witcher III, Baldur’s Gate 2, Minecraft, Diablo II, Half-Life 2, Counter-Strike, Elder Scrolls V, Civilization, Portal 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Doom Eternal, World of Warcraft, Quake, The Sims, Starcraft II, and Team Fortress 2. Weekly bracket competitions will be open for voting Monday through Thursday of each week. Winners of the weekly competitions will be announced each Friday, along with the new brackets for the following week’s competition. Follow Newegg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get in on the action!

