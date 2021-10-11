Acacia Research Acquires Printronix, a Leading Printing Technology Business

Acacia paid $33 million in cash for the business. The purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 3.6x the Adjusted EBITDA generated by Printronix in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. 1

Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired Printronix Holding Corp. (“Printronix”). Printronix is a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial impact printers, which are also known as line matrix printers, and related consumables and services. The business services a diverse group of customers that operate across healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing and logistics, and other sectors.

Printronix provides customized industrial print solutions for supply chain and manufacturing processes in harsh printing environments. Its line matrix printers are an established technology with committed end-markets and dedicated applications and functions. Many industries rely on this technology for various mission-critical applications, including printing on unusual sizes and shapes of paper and card-stock, multi-page carbon copy forms, and printing in harsh environments such as extreme heat, humidity, cold, and dust.

Clifford Press, Acacia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The acquisition of Printronix aligns with our strategic focus on acquiring high-potential businesses that can effectively leverage Acacia’s significant capital resources and operational expertise. Thanks to its leading position in a mature and inelastic market, we are confident that Printronix can deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders over the coming years. We expect that the company’s attractive margins and low capital expenditure requirements will produce positive cash flows as we help the business pursue growth via new products and acquisitions in ancillary segments.”

Clay Kiefaber, Acacia’s Operating Executive with responsibility for Printronix, added:

“After conducting significant diligence and thoroughly evaluating the business, we can confidently state that Printronix is led by an outstanding management group and supported by high-quality employees. We look forward to integrating the entire Printronix team into the Acacia platform and working together to pursue scale and market leadership.”

Werner T. Heid, Chief Executive Officer of Printronix, concluded:

“We are excited to join Acacia and believe it is the best partner to support our evolution. We look forward to working with Clifford, Clay and the rest of the Acacia team to expand our opportunities by targeting the right acquisitions and strategic partnerships in adjacent markets. This acquisition gives Printronix the opportunity to pragmatically expand our offerings as we continue to serve our loyal customers, provide customized solutions, and enhance our capabilities to meet their emerging industrial printing solution needs.”