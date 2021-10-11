checkAd

Thailand BOI Approves Measures to Promote Industry 4.0 Transformation; Reports USD15 Billion in Jan-Sep Investment Applications

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) at a meeting today approved incentives to encourage companies to speed up Industry 4.0 transformation, and reported that total investment applications for the nine months to September 30 amounted to 520.7 billion baht (USD15 billion), already higher than for the whole of last year.

“Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), announced in an online press conference that today the Board has approved incentives to encourage companies to speed up Industry 4.0 transformation.”

"The BOI has long been incentivizing companies in moving towards productivity enhancement and automation, but it's now time to move further to support Industry 4.0 transformation," Ms Duangjai told reporters after the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha. "The tax incentive package approved today offers improved incentives to Industry 4.0 projects which require higher investments."

The measures approved include a 3-year corporate income tax exemption covering 100% of the investment into the Industry 4.0 upgrade. The BOI will be co-operating with the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) on this effort as NSTDA will help assess and advise the Industry 4.0 transformation investment plans that the companies will be required to submit.

Applications must be filed by the end of 2022. Companies which receive approval will be required to fully implement their upgrade plans within 3 years from the date of issuance of the BOI certificate. This new measure supplements the existing measures to support the adoption of automation systems and digital technology adoption.

In a continuation of its policy to help strengthen local small and medium sized enterprises (SME), the board also approved an extension of the existing special investment promotion measures for SMEs until the last business day of 2022.

January-September 2021 Investment applications

The meeting reported that the total value of investment applications filed by both local and overseas investors during the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 520.7 billion baht (ca. USD15 billion), more than double the 216.6 billion baht worth of applications filed during the same period of last year, and even higher than the entire last year's amount.

In terms of the number of projects, the January-September period saw 1,273 project applications, compared to 1,037 in the year earlier period, and 1,623 project applications in the whole of 2020. 

"Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, investors show sustained confidence in Thailand and in our key target sectors," said Ms Duangjai.

