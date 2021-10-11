Veracyte Announces New Expanded Data at CHEST Underscoring Percepta Nasal Swab Test’s Ability to Improve Early Lung Cancer Assessment

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new expanded clinical validation data reinforce the ability of the company’s noninvasive Percepta Nasal Swab test to help physicians more accurately assess lung cancer risk in patients with lung nodules. The findings also show that the test delivers strong clinical performance across different nodule sizes and cancer stages in current or former smokers, and for patients who have already had other cancer(s).

The new data underscore the Percepta Nasal Swab test’s ability to help physicians more accurately, quickly and confidently determine which patients with lung nodules found on computerized tomography (CT) scans may avoid unnecessary invasive procedures and which should proceed to diagnostic work-ups and obtain treatment if necessary. The findings will be shared in an oral presentation at the 2021 American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually October 17-20, 2021. Veracyte also announced it has begun making the Percepta Nasal Swab test available to a limited number of clinical sites as it builds the clinical utility data to support reimbursement.