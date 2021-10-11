checkAd

Fischer Connectors Showcases New Soldier Connectivity as Key Design Enabler to Address the Revolution in Military Affairs

"The new revolution is driven by a confluence of three digital technologies: ubiquitous full-spectrum sensing, 5G networks, and artificial intelligence" - Fischer Connectors in ‘The Connectivity Challenge' (Trend Paper)

Booth #8249 in Halls DE at AUSA 2021 - October 11, 2021

ATLANTA, GA and SAINT-PREX, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / "Army Transformation is facing a revolution in military affairs, and Fischer Connectors is transforming products and services to address the Army's needs," said Jonathan Brossard, CEO of the Switzerland-based Fischer Connectors Group at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. "Soldier connectivity is the key enabler for improving command and control. Along with our Army partners, Fischer Connectors is focused on applying emerging technology to optimize soldier connectivity".

Fischer Connectors' latest soldier connectivity solutions include a next-generation wearable tactical hub, and the Fischer UltiMate™ and Fischer MiniMax™ connectors designed to meet the Army's Nett Warrior standards.

The next-generation hub is the heart of the individual soldier's wearable connectivity solution, integrating the power and data flows from multiple digital devices - sights, radios, displays and batteries - in a lightweight ergonomic component. To connect all the soldier's wearable electronics, Fischer Connectors enhances its widely-used UltiMate and MiniMax connector designs to meet the technical requirements of integrated dismounted leader situational awareness (SA) systems such as the U.S. Army's Nett Warrior.

"Land forces face a new revolution in military affairs based on three digital technologies: ubiquitous sensors, 5G networks and artificial intelligence," said Jack Midgley, Fischer Connectors Group's Global Defense Market Leader. "Fischer Connectors has developed new connectivity solutions to help land force commanders tackle this revolution. High-speed, high volume data transmission, improved power management and wearability are essential for commanders to exploit new sensors, networks and AI applications. Fischer Connectors has met these challenges with Swiss-engineered solutions meeting tough Army standards."

