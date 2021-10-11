checkAd

Noble Roman's Opens New Craft Pizza & Pub on North Side of Indianapolis

Autor: Accesswire
11.10.2021   

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it has opened its eighth company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant, its flagship pizzeria concept, in Indianapolis on the highly populated and trafficked 86th Street corridor near Ditch Road west of Meridian Street.

The new location features a slightly smaller footprint than previous Craft Pizza and Pub locations but has an outside dining area as an added guest experience. Like other recent locations, it was designed to increase speed of production and to increase the efficiency of the company's novel "Pizza Valet" curbside carryout service. The new location occupies approximately 3,260 square feet and includes a beer and wine bar as well as additional outdoor seating.

Scott Mobley, President and CEO of Noble Roman's, commented, "We are very excited about this new Craft Pizza & Pub location and the opportunity to serve a significant number of surrounding neighborhoods. This area is well acquainted with Noble Roman's and will have immediate brand awareness. With an ideal location to serve multiple neighborhood markets, there is also the opportunity of substantial employment and commercial activity along 86th Street, which is a major east-west traffic corridor." Mobley continued, "In addition to the location we are opening now, we are already under construction with the next Craft Pizza & Pub in Franklin, Indiana, a thriving community just south of Indianapolis. We are extremely pleased with the performance of our existing Craft Pizza and Pub locations and this opening, along with the other upcoming units, will continue to support revenue and EBITDA growth going forward."

The Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub which just opened is located under the bell tower at the Greenbriar shopping center, 1315 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46260. The location can be reached for dine-in and curbside carry-out at 317-389-5565, or online at www.nrpizzapub.com. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM.

The first Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opened in January 2017 in Westfield, Indiana. The other company-operated restaurants are in Whitestown, Fishers, Carmel, Brownsburg, Greenwood and McCordsville, Indiana with the next Craft Pizza & Pub to open planned in November in Franklin, Indiana. The company also has three franchised Craft Pizza & Pub locations operating in Lafayette, Evansville and Kokomo, Indiana.

