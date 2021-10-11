GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Has Been Upgraded to the QB Tier on OTC Markets

Company will move from the Pink tier to QB tier effective immediately while retaining the same ticker symbol.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) (www.globestarthera.com) headquartered in …

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) ( www.globestarthera.com ) headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development, and treatments for disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"Our move up from the OTC Pink to OTCQB demonstrates yet again that we are moving forward as an organization and making significant progress," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "Moving from the OTC Pink to OTCQB is a statement to our stakeholders and those we are in discussions with that GlobeStar Therapeutics is committed to our continued growth. The entire GlobeStar Therapeutics team understands the importance of this change in stock reporting."