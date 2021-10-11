checkAd

CSG Acquires DGIT Systems, Enhances Ease of Delivery and Monetization of Digital Ecosystems

CSG
CSG Acquires DGIT Systems, Enhances Ease of Delivery and Monetization of Digital Ecosystems

11-Oct-2021

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences. Today the company announced the acquisition of DGIT Systems, a provider of configure, price and quote (CPQ) and order management solutions for the telecoms industry. The acquisition brings together industry leading solutions specifically designed to streamline the complexities of commercializing the next era of multi-party digital offerings that will drive business growth for communications service providers (CSPs).

Order processing and management is often the root of frustration for CSPs when delivering complex data and digital services to B2B and multi-play B2C customers. As CSPs push to leverage the massive bandwidth and low latency of 5G and edge architectures, order processing demands will continue to rise alongside customer service expectations. By extending CSG's solution footprint with DGIT's CPQ and order management capabilities, CSG is primed to help operators tackle one of their greatest challenges and enable them to easily deliver multi-party digital offerings through an ecosystem of partners to all customers so that they can increase customer acquisition, loyalty and satisfaction.

'CSG's acquisition of DGIT Systems uniquely positions us to help CSPs win in their quest to deliver next-gen, 5G digital offerings that will excite both consumers and enterprises,' said Ken Kennedy, COO and president of revenue management and digital monetization, CSG. 'With consumer services at the peak of commoditization, the greatest opportunity now lies in the B2B and B2B2X sectors. This paradigm shift means operators need integrated technologies, like CSG's monetization suite, that can ease the complexities of delivering dynamic, interoperable ecosystems across a multitude of partners. With this acquisition, CSPs can easily deploy CSG's end-to-end solutions to seamlessly deliver multi-party digital offerings to all customer segments and, in parallel, automate onboarding, innovation and settlement with a rich network of partners.'

