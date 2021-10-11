checkAd

Marqeta to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Jason Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tripp Faix, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 36 countries globally.

