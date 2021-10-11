Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Environmental Chemistry, Inc.

checkAd

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Environmental Chemistry, Inc. (“ECI”), a full-service environmental laboratory serving the Texas and Louisiana gulf coast region. ECI’s leadership team, including CEO Deanna Jean Zeck and President Nan Thorney, will join Montrose, and the business will be integrated into the Company’s Measurement and Analysis Segment and will operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC, a subsidiary of Montrose. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and based in Houston, Texas, ECI provides a full suite of environmental laboratory analytical services to industrial, governmental, engineering and consulting clients in the gulf region. ECI is accredited in accordance with The NELAC Institute (TNI) standard in the states of Texas and Louisiana and supports companies regionally in remedial investigations, feasibility studies, site assessments, compliance monitoring and permit applications.

“ECI further strengthens our testing and analytical services in the gulf coast region, adding water and soil capabilities to Enthalpy’s current Gulf Coast air capabilities and provides additional analytical support to our CTEH operations,” said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose. “As demonstrated with our earlier acquisition this year of Vista Analytical in California, our expansion of environmental laboratory services across time zones is core to our strategy and will allow us to be even more responsive to customer needs regionally when they arise. We are excited to have Deanna and Nan’s talented team join us in our mission of helping protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil that feeds us.”

Deanna Jean Zeck and Nan Thorney, CEO and President of ECI, respectively, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Montrose on expanding our strength in lab testing across a larger platform. Together we will continue to provide clients high quality, timely laboratory data. Montrose is a perfect cultural fit for us, as the team understands the driving motivations of founder-led companies like ours and has shown a demonstrable commitment to investing and expanding its laboratory capabilities. We’re excited to build upon Montrose’s success and eager to begin collaborating with our new colleagues.”

