checkAd

SCYNEXIS Announces Preclinical Data at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Supporting Potential of Ibrexafungerp to Treat Mucormycosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

  • In vivo data demonstrated response rate for ibrexafungerp similar to current standard of care options for the treatment of mucormycosis

  • Combination of ibrexafungerp with current therapies showed significant enhancement in median survival time and overall survival when compared with standard of care monotherapies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of preclinical data supporting the potential of its broad-spectrum antifungal, ibrexafungerp, to treat mucormycosis. The data, based on an in vivo mouse model of mucormycosis, were presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting being held in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland, and virtually from October 8-11, 2021.

The study, conducted at The Lundquist Institute at Harbor-University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center, evaluated in a mouse model the potential of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of mucormycosis caused by Rhizopus delemar (the most common cause of mucormycosis) and found that ibrexafungerp monotherapy demonstrated survival benefits equivalent to current standard of care treatments, including liposomal amphotericin B and posaconazole. Additionally, the study found when ibrexafungerp was combined with amphotericin B, synergistic benefits were observed with a significant enhancement in median survival time and overall survival when compared to any one therapy alone.

“We are excited about the results of this study, which highlight ibrexafungerp’s broad-spectrum activity and potential to be an integral component of future treatment strategies for severe and invasive fungal infections,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “Mucormycosis is a rare, life-threatening fungal infection with limited treatment options. The rapid surge in mucormycosis cases seen in India among patients diagnosed with COVID-19, particularly among those with diabetes, underscores the urgency to identify novel therapeutics to combat the disease and help people around the globe suffering from this terrible, deadly fungal infection.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCYNEXIS Announces Preclinical Data at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Supporting Potential of Ibrexafungerp to Treat Mucormycosis In vivo data demonstrated response rate for ibrexafungerp similar to current standard of care options for the treatment of mucormycosisCombination of ibrexafungerp with current therapies showed significant enhancement in median survival time and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...