SCYNEXIS Announces Preclinical Data at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Supporting Potential of Ibrexafungerp to Treat Mucormycosis

In vivo data demonstrated response rate for ibrexafungerp similar to current standard of care options for the treatment of mucormycosis





Combination of ibrexafungerp with current therapies showed significant enhancement in median survival time and overall survival when compared with standard of care monotherapies



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of preclinical data supporting the potential of its broad-spectrum antifungal, ibrexafungerp, to treat mucormycosis. The data, based on an in vivo mouse model of mucormycosis, were presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting being held in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland, and virtually from October 8-11, 2021.

The study, conducted at The Lundquist Institute at Harbor-University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center, evaluated in a mouse model the potential of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of mucormycosis caused by Rhizopus delemar (the most common cause of mucormycosis) and found that ibrexafungerp monotherapy demonstrated survival benefits equivalent to current standard of care treatments, including liposomal amphotericin B and posaconazole. Additionally, the study found when ibrexafungerp was combined with amphotericin B, synergistic benefits were observed with a significant enhancement in median survival time and overall survival when compared to any one therapy alone.

“We are excited about the results of this study, which highlight ibrexafungerp’s broad-spectrum activity and potential to be an integral component of future treatment strategies for severe and invasive fungal infections,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “Mucormycosis is a rare, life-threatening fungal infection with limited treatment options. The rapid surge in mucormycosis cases seen in India among patients diagnosed with COVID-19, particularly among those with diabetes, underscores the urgency to identify novel therapeutics to combat the disease and help people around the globe suffering from this terrible, deadly fungal infection.”