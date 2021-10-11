TOMI Obtains EPA Registration of SteraMist BIT 0.35% for Agricultural and Food Safety Use

This is the company’s third EPA registration and significantly expands Company’s addressable markets. The company previous registrations are SteraMist, 90150-1 for mold and mildew and 90150-2 for Hospital-Healthcare facilities.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, announced that it has obtained EPA registration for its 0.35% hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution, an all-in-one disinfectant for use across the entire food supply chain.

SteraMist BIT 0.35% is a low-percentage solution designed for agricultural applications, as well as sites requiring more precise application of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). This EPA registration comes after years of research, expansive testing with SteraMist technology, as well as cooperating with the lengthy EPA registration processes during the pandemic.

This registration will allow SteraMist low percentage BIT solution to be sold as an all-in-one direct application disinfectant across the entire food industry including: pre-harvest, harvest, storage, packaging, transportation, and distribution for such products as citrus, berries, herbs and spices, cucurbit, leafy vegetables, mushrooms, fruiting vegetables, medicinal/ nutraceutical plants, and delicate food contract surface.

This new low-percentage BIT Solution will permit direct application to combat harmful plant pathogens such as Botrytis, Mildew (Powdery and Downy), and Xanthomonas, among others. The 0.35% H 2 O 2 composition maintains trusted BIT Solution efficacy and compatibility, bringing it to pre-harvest use sites, greenhouses, and other contact surfaces associated with Raw Agricultural Commodities (RACs).

Dr. Halden S. Shane states, “We are excited to have our 90150-3 EPA registration adding to TOMI’s growing range of registrations, patents, and certifications as we continue to offer our SteraMist technology as a vital solution available across a wide range of industries. We are confident that our EPA approved product could change food industry decontamination standards and methods and look forward to provide future customers with the most effective, efficient and environmental-friendly decontamination solution.”