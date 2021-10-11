checkAd

TOMI Obtains EPA Registration of SteraMist BIT 0.35% for Agricultural and Food Safety Use

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, announced that it has obtained EPA registration for its 0.35% hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution, an all-in-one disinfectant for use across the entire food supply chain.

This is the company’s third EPA registration and significantly expands Company’s addressable markets. The company previous registrations are SteraMist, 90150-1 for mold and mildew and 90150-2 for Hospital-Healthcare facilities.

SteraMist BIT 0.35% is a low-percentage solution designed for agricultural applications, as well as sites requiring more precise application of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). This EPA registration comes after years of research, expansive testing with SteraMist technology, as well as cooperating with the lengthy EPA registration processes during the pandemic.

This registration will allow SteraMist low percentage BIT solution to be sold as an all-in-one direct application disinfectant across the entire food industry including: pre-harvest, harvest, storage, packaging, transportation, and distribution for such products as citrus, berries, herbs and spices, cucurbit, leafy vegetables, mushrooms, fruiting vegetables, medicinal/ nutraceutical plants, and delicate food contract surface.

This new low-percentage BIT Solution will permit direct application to combat harmful plant pathogens such as Botrytis, Mildew (Powdery and Downy), and Xanthomonas, among others. The 0.35% H2O2 composition maintains trusted BIT Solution efficacy and compatibility, bringing it to pre-harvest use sites, greenhouses, and other contact surfaces associated with Raw Agricultural Commodities (RACs).

Dr. Halden S. Shane states, “We are excited to have our 90150-3 EPA registration adding to TOMI’s growing range of registrations, patents, and certifications as we continue to offer our SteraMist technology as a vital solution available across a wide range of industries. We are confident that our EPA approved product could change food industry decontamination standards and methods and look forward to provide future customers with the most effective, efficient and environmental-friendly decontamination solution.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TOMI Obtains EPA Registration of SteraMist BIT 0.35% for Agricultural and Food Safety Use FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...