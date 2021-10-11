Celestica Partners with ECM to Bring their Patented Technology Solutions to the Aerospace and Defense Market

Celestica Showcases Technology and Product Solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Market at AUSA 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSA 2021 Exposition Booth #11 -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today at the AUSA 2021 Exposition announced it has partnered with ECM , a software and technology firm that is changing the global electric motor and generator industries to bring ECM’s patented Printed Circuit Board (PCB) stator solution to the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) market.



ECM’s PCB stator motor’s flexible, versatile technology can be seamlessly integrated into a range of applications to provide lightweight, compact, efficient, and easy to manufacture solutions at a better value than traditional electric motors. ECM's PCB stator motor solutions offer numerous benefits, including: