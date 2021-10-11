Celestica Partners with ECM to Bring their Patented Technology Solutions to the Aerospace and Defense Market
Celestica Showcases Technology and Product Solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Market at AUSA 2021
WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSA 2021 Exposition Booth #11 -- Celestica Inc.
a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today at the AUSA 2021 Exposition announced it has partnered with ECM, a software and
technology firm that is changing the global electric motor and generator industries to bring ECM’s patented Printed Circuit Board (PCB) stator solution to the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) market.
ECM’s PCB stator motor’s flexible, versatile technology can be seamlessly integrated into a range of applications to provide lightweight, compact, efficient, and easy to manufacture solutions at a better value than traditional electric motors. ECM's PCB stator motor solutions offer numerous benefits, including:
- Up to 70% lighter than existing technologies
- 50% or greater reduction in size (depending on application)
- Superior quality of motion for positioning applications
- Significantly lower Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and heat signature
- Require less operational cooling than traditional motors
- Much quieter operation (lowest decibel motors on the market)
- Excellent performance in austere and harsh environments tested in saltwater, caustic, dirt, and sand)
- Advantageous for sanitary and cleanroom environments
ECM’s patented PrintStator software produces tailored printed circuit board Gerber design files based on each customer’s unique product specifications. Celestica will provide complete product lifecycle support from engineering and prototyping to new product introduction and full-scale production of motors.
"Celestica's expertise in design. engineering, manufacturing, testing, and after-sales support provides our customers with the full product lifecycle solutions they need to gain a significant competitive advantage,” said Jack Jacobs, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Celestica. "Our strategic partnership with ECM is a perfect example of how we are helping customers access innovative new technology that reduces product weight, size, sound, and EMI - all key factors when it comes to optimizing military system design.”
