AgriFORCE to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AGRI), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, announced today that Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Alliance Bernstein Digestible Disruption Conference

Mr. Mueller will be presenting at the Bernstein Digestible Disruption Conference on Tuesday, October 12th at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Investors interested in attending the conference should contact their Bernstein sales representative.

Maxim Group Global AgTech Virtual Conference

Mr. Mueller will present at the Global AgTech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on October 14, 2021. He will be presenting at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Click Here to Reserve your seat

About AgriFORCE
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that changes the way plant cultivation and processing is done to provide more sustainable and better-quality food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, plant-based products and ingredients. Our vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solutions. The Company’s foundational IP includes a proprietary facility design and automated growing system for high-value crops focused on improving the way that crops are grown. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the “AgriFORCE Grow House.” The Company has designed its AgriFORCE Grow House to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while using substantially fewer natural resources and eliminating the need for the use of herbicides, pesticides and/or irradiation. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
AHA Creative Strategies Inc.
Ruth Atherley
Tel: (604) 846-8461
Email: ruth@ahacreative.com





