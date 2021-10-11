PFSweb Submits Plan of Compliance to Nasdaq Related to Late Filing of its Form 10-Q

Currently Plans to File the 10-Q by November 9, 2021

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced that it has submitted a plan of compliance to the Nasdaq Stock Market relating to the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021. The filing of the Form 10-Q has been delayed due to the additional time and work needed to meet the SEC reporting and accounting requirements for its LiveArea divestiture, completed August 26, 2021, as a discontinued operation and other related financial reporting requirements associated with such divestiture.



PFSweb has been working diligently over the past few months to complete the SEC reporting and accounting requirements. The company believes it is nearing completion and currently plans to be in a position to file the 10-Q by November 9, 2021.