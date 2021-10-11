Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Kristi Cates as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman as Data Analytics Practice Leader

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, announced today that Kristi Cates has joined as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman has joined as Data Analytics Practice Leader.



Ms. Cates will be focused on building go-to-market plans, developing strategic marketing programs and campaigns. She will also work closely with the Company’s partnership alliances to fully utilize comarketing program offerings. Ms. Cates is an accomplished demand generation and channel marketing leader with significant communications and global marketing experience in hi-tech software and customer relationship management. Before joining the Company, she helped establish the Partner Marketing program in North America for Buildxact. Previously, Ms. Cates led IBM’s North America Partner Marketing ecosystem team and held various marketing and event roles over the course of her 23-year career at IBM. Ms. Cates attended Texas A&M university and holds several certifications, including digital forensics and cyber security.

Mr. Grossman will be responsible for guiding the Company’s data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics initiatives. Mr. Grossman brings more than 30 years of experience as a software developer, software architect, and technical leader across multiple disciplines. He has a history of working in leading edge technologies and brings extensive experience advising enterprises on digital transformation. His skills include AI and analytics, IBM Blockchain/Hyperledger, cloud applications, mobile applications, and agile methodologies. Before joining the Company, Mr. Grossman led IBM teams enabling business partners worldwide with leading edge technologies such as Data Science, AI, and Blockchain. Prior to IBM, he held technical leadership roles at several small companies, was a research programmer with several universities, and served with standards organizations. Mr. Grossman has a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Washington.