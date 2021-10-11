checkAd

Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Kristi Cates as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman as Data Analytics Practice Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, announced today that Kristi Cates has joined as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman has joined as Data Analytics Practice Leader.

Ms. Cates will be focused on building go-to-market plans, developing strategic marketing programs and campaigns. She will also work closely with the Company’s partnership alliances to fully utilize comarketing program offerings. Ms. Cates is an accomplished demand generation and channel marketing leader with significant communications and global marketing experience in hi-tech software and customer relationship management. Before joining the Company, she helped establish the Partner Marketing program in North America for Buildxact. Previously, Ms. Cates led IBM’s North America Partner Marketing ecosystem team and held various marketing and event roles over the course of her 23-year career at IBM. Ms. Cates attended Texas A&M university and holds several certifications, including digital forensics and cyber security.

Mr. Grossman will be responsible for guiding the Company’s data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics initiatives. Mr. Grossman brings more than 30 years of experience as a software developer, software architect, and technical leader across multiple disciplines. He has a history of working in leading edge technologies and brings extensive experience advising enterprises on digital transformation. His skills include AI and analytics, IBM Blockchain/Hyperledger, cloud applications, mobile applications, and agile methodologies. Before joining the Company, Mr. Grossman led IBM teams enabling business partners worldwide with leading edge technologies such as Data Science, AI, and Blockchain. Prior to IBM, he held technical leadership roles at several small companies, was a research programmer with several universities, and served with standards organizations. Mr. Grossman has a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Washington.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Kristi Cates as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman as Data Analytics Practice Leader MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...