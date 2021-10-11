checkAd

Preparation begins for FinTech and InsurTech Live at Tobacco Dock, London

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its first two shows—Technology, AI & Cyber Live and Procurement & Supply Chain Live—BizClik Media Group prepares for its third hybrid event of 2021, FinTech and InsurTech Live.

With company executives coming from across the globe, FinTech & InsurTech Live offers a packed schedule of speakers from the banking sector and payment solutions to insurance technology and artificial intelligence.

Attendees can expect to see a variety of talks from leaders in the financial and insurance technology sectors, including:

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder of Saphyre

Gabino Roche, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Saphyre

Luke Manning, Head of Sustainability at the London Stock Exchange Group

Zitah McMillan, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Black

Jonathan Holman, Head of Digital: Corporate & Commercial Banking at Santander

Kate Bohn, Fintech Evangelist and Partnership Builder

The event will be held at the historic Tobacco Dock, London, and those who are unable to travel can watch virtually via the dedicated viewing and networking platform, Brella. Attendees from across the world will be able to contribute to the show, by asking questions via the app and meeting new faces in the industry.

Attendees of the previous shows have responded well to the networking setup, which is accompanied by great food and refreshments throughout the day.

Join BizClik Media and the FinTech and InsurTech community from 12th to 14th of October for some great industry insights and bring back face-to-face business connections. Viewers can sign up for the event via the FinTech Magazine website and gain instant access to the full line-up of great speakers that BizClik Media has to offer.

To find out more about the live show, visit https://fintechmagazine.com/.

Read the latest issue of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital Magazine.

Contact:

James Clark - james.clark@bizclikmedia.com - 020 8054 2031




