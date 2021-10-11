checkAd

Neat Microphones’ Stylish Skyline Desktop USB Microphone Now Available

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021   

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced the availability of its all-new Neat SkylineTM desktop USB microphone. With daily virtual meetings, online get-togethers with friends and family, and online education becoming everyday activities, it’s critical your voice is heard clearly. With the Neat team’s decades-long background and expertise creating many of the world’s best high-performance microphones, the all-new Skyline is designed to outperform any PC’s built-in mic to ensure you sound good at home, in the office, and when learning from home. Skyline is available in black or white and has a sleek and sophisticated shape that accents any desktop setup. Its high-quality, crystal-clear 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio makes it the perfect addition to any PC, laptop, tablet, or other compatible device with a USB input. Neat Microphones’ Skyline is available now at www.neatmic.com/skyline, Amazon, Sweetwater, American Musical Supply, zZounds, and other participating retailers in North America for a MSRP of $69.99. Skyline is planned to launch in select European territories in November.

Skyline puts our expertise and heritage in high-performance recording microphones into an all-new design we created specifically for the growing audience of people staying in touch with others digitally, and working and learning from home,” said Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “Digitally conferencing with others, whether for work, school, or fun, is here to stay and will only continue to expand. Just as we created the original Neat King Bee and King Bee II for professional recording artists, we designed Skyline to be the right desktop mic for everyday home and office conferencing needs.”

