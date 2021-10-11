checkAd

Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its Fat-tire Grunt Motorcycle and Begins Shipments to Customers

Autor: Accesswire
11.10.2021, 14:45  |  25   |   |   

Volcon celebrates first customer shipments of Grunt two-wheeled modelVolcon working to fulfill order queuePlans to commence roll out of nationwide dealership network beginning Q4 of 2021AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Volcon Inc. …

  • Volcon celebrates first customer shipments of Grunt two-wheeled model
  • Volcon working to fulfill order queue
  • Plans to commence roll out of nationwide dealership network beginning Q4 of 2021

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that demand for their inaugural vehicle the Grunt, a two-wheeled, all-terrain, off-road motorcycle designed for exploring the outdoors, has reached $1,700,000 in customer orders and up to $4,200,000 in refundable reservations.

As of September 30, 2021, customers have made refundable deposits to reserve 708 Grunts, which if converted to a sale, would result in $4,200,000 of revenue. 277 more customers have fully paid for their Grunt, and when delivered, would result in approximately $1,700,000 of revenue. Customers have the right to request a refund of their reservation deposit at any time, and may request a refund of their fully paid order any time prior to delivery of their order. As the Company has recently commenced deliveries of its vehicles, it does not have historical guidance on the conversion rate of reservations to orders, although it does not expect all reservations to be converted into orders.

The Grunt has been featured in over 1,500 earned media placements and has received more than 32 million media impressions:

  • "The Volcon Grunt isn't your typical motorcycle." - Bloomberg
  • "I would have killed for one of these as a kid." - CNET
  • "A new American-made off-road experience." - Forbes
  • "But the e-motorcycle isn't just adorable looking, it's also the perfect way to introduce youngsters to the joys of riding." - Robb Report
  • "This new electric motorcycle is a waterproof off-road beast" - Gear Patrol
  • "The Volcon Grunt Is a Little, Electric Mountain Goat of a Motorcycle (With a Dumb Name)" - CNET

On September 10, 2021, from their factory facilities near Austin, Texas, shipments commenced to carry out delivery of Grunt models throughout the United States and Latin America to fulfill the pre-order queue that has grown since its launch in late 2020.

Customers from across the United States are taking delivery of their new and innovative fat-tire motorcycles. Throughout the month of October, journalists will begin releasing their independent reviews of the Grunt, informing the public on what to expect when they ride their first Grunt. At the end of the year, Volcon looks to begin shipping the Grunt to retail dealerships in the US once the pre-order queue is completely satisfied.

