checkAd

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetal supplier stands for a strong commitment to sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 14:45  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Aurubis AG: Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetal supplier stands for a strong commitment to sustainability

11.10.2021 / 14:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetal supplier stands for a strong commitment to sustainability

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurubis AG!
Long
Basispreis 61,23€
Hebel 9,35
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 77,46€
Hebel 8,39
Ask 0,79
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Aurubis introduces label "Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis" at London Metal Exchange Week

- Label encompasses the many measures taken by the Group to further enhance its sustainability performance

- CEO Harings: "We are committed to constantly delivering more value with less environmental footprint"

Hamburg/London, October 11, 2021 - During the London Metal Exchange Week, the annual meeting of the metals industry in the UK capital, multimetal supplier Aurubis presented its new label. With the name "Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis," it emphasizes the Group's strong focus on sustainability.

"In this way, we show our customers that acting responsibly is a mindset at Aurubis and that we set the highest standards in energy efficiency and environmental protection in all of our activities. 'Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis' represents the assurance that we, as the most sustainable smelter network in the world, are committed to constantly delivering more value with less environmental footprint," emphasizes Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG.

Michael Hellemann Soerensen, Head of Commercial at Aurubis, underlines: "Our commitment encompasses our many efforts to act and do business sustainably, efforts we have already made in the past and will continue to push forward in the future as well. Those who buy from Aurubis today and in the future can be assured that our metals are at the forefront when it comes to their environmental footprint."

The customer promise "Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis" is backed by reliable KPIs that are regularly reported and continuously improved with effective measures.

- Aurubis has invested more than € 670 million in environmental protection measures since 2000, reducing dust emissions to air by 96 % and metal emissions to water by 88 % in copper production across the Group, among other achievements.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurubis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetal supplier stands for a strong commitment to sustainability DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Aurubis AG: Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetal supplier stands for a strong commitment to sustainability 11.10.2021 / 14:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-News: Mutares hat die Übernahme der Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG als Add-on-Investition für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:45 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetall-Anbieter steht für starkes Nachhaltigkeits-Commitment
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Kupfer Aktien: Aurubis, Freeport-McMoRan, BHP Billiton, First Quantum Minerals, Southern Copper
Andreas Opitz | Kommentare
30.09.21Aurubis: Ein übervorsichtiger Markt
4investors | Kommentare
29.09.21BAADER BANK stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
24.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Kupferkonzern Aurubis verlängert Chef-Vertrag
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Aurubis: CEO Harings verlängert Vorstandsvertrag
4investors | Kommentare
24.09.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis-Aufsichtsrat verlängert Mandat von CEO Roland Harings um fünf Jahre
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis Supervisory Board extends CEO Roland Harings' mandate by five years
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten