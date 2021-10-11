DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Aurubis AG: Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis: Multimetal supplier stands for a strong commitment to sustainability 11.10.2021 / 14:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Aurubis introduces label "Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis" at London Metal Exchange Week

- Label encompasses the many measures taken by the Group to further enhance its sustainability performance

- CEO Harings: "We are committed to constantly delivering more value with less environmental footprint"

Hamburg/London, October 11, 2021 - During the London Metal Exchange Week, the annual meeting of the metals industry in the UK capital, multimetal supplier Aurubis presented its new label. With the name "Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis," it emphasizes the Group's strong focus on sustainability.

"In this way, we show our customers that acting responsibly is a mindset at Aurubis and that we set the highest standards in energy efficiency and environmental protection in all of our activities. 'Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis' represents the assurance that we, as the most sustainable smelter network in the world, are committed to constantly delivering more value with less environmental footprint," emphasizes Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG.

Michael Hellemann Soerensen, Head of Commercial at Aurubis, underlines: "Our commitment encompasses our many efforts to act and do business sustainably, efforts we have already made in the past and will continue to push forward in the future as well. Those who buy from Aurubis today and in the future can be assured that our metals are at the forefront when it comes to their environmental footprint."

The customer promise "Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis" is backed by reliable KPIs that are regularly reported and continuously improved with effective measures.

- Aurubis has invested more than € 670 million in environmental protection measures since 2000, reducing dust emissions to air by 96 % and metal emissions to water by 88 % in copper production across the Group, among other achievements.