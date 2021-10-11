Willdan Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Willdan Group, Inc. (“Willdan”) (NASDAQ: WLDN), today announced that it expects to release third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Willdan will host an investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the investor call will be available on Willdan’s website at www.willdan.com by selecting “Investors” from the website menu.

To access the live call, participants are asked to dial 866-248-8441 or outside the U.S. dial 323-289-6581 at least five minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT start time and provide conference identification number 6712363. An audio replay of the investor conference call will be available on Willdan’s website or by phone by calling 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 6712363. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through November 18, 2021.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

