James River Group Selects Guidewire to Enable Digital Transformation

James River Group and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that James River has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite for its core platform modernization program.

“By leveraging the Guidewire platform, we are able to streamline and simplify processes, enable digital workflows internally and with business partners, and provide valuable insights into our business,” said James River Group Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Tom Peach.

“We are pleased to welcome James River to the Guidewire customer community,” said Guidewire Software Chief Sales Officer Frank O’Dowd. “We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire to continue its aspiration to be a great underwriting organization and provide responsive, creative insurance solutions to its clients.”

James River Group selected InsuranceSuite as its new system for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, client data, and rating management, as well as to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its policyholders, agents, and vendors. The company will be implementing InsuranceSuite at the same time for its Excess and Surplus Line, and Specialty Admitted segments. James River Group also selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems. The company also selected SmartCOMM from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. ​

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

