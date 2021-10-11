Hims & Hers Partners with The Vitamin Shoppe To Expand Availability Of Personal Care Offerings To Over 280 Stores and Online Across the U.S.

“Providing consumers access to personalized care has always been our priority,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “We are excited to work with The Vitamin Shoppe, which shares our passion for helping consumers be their best selves, to bring our hair care solutions to more physical retail locations, as well as their digital shoppers.”

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced a partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, a global, omni-channel specialty retailer of health and wellness solutions. Starting today, Hims & Hers haircare products are now available both online at vitaminshoppe.com and in-store at over 280 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe.

The partnership will begin with a variety of haircare solutions with potential expansion into other Hims & Hers offerings early next year.

Muriel Gonzalez, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe commented: “As the premier destination for a comprehensive range of trusted health and wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is pleased to now offer the innovative haircare products from Hims & Hers, including shampoos, conditioners, and topical hair growth solutions. Beauty, skincare, and haircare are essential product categories for our customers and we are excited to expand our offering to include these high-quality formulas from the haircare experts at Hims & Hers.”

Hims & Hers offers a wide variety of hair health products including Minoxidil 5% foam and Minoxidil 2% topical solution hair regrowth treatments, biotin vitamin gummies, shampoo and conditioner, a hair mask, a scalp scrub for Hers consumers, and Minoxidil 5% foam and Minoxidil 5% topical solution hair regrowth treatments, hair thickening shampoo and conditioner and biotin vitamin gummies for Hims consumers. Select best-selling products from this assortment are now available at The Vitamin Shoppe, both in-store and online.

For more information please visit www.forhims.com, www.forhers.com or www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here. The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, BodyTech Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System, fitfactor KETO, plnt, ProBioCare, and True Athlete. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005011/en/