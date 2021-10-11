checkAd

Travel + Leisure Co. Releases 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, recently published its 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report detailing the company’s targeted strategy to make a positive impact on the world in four social responsibility focus areas: inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, philanthropy, and ethics and human rights.

In its new Social Responsibility Report – the first since Travel + Leisure Co. changed its name from Wyndham Destinations Inc. in February, following its acquisition of the iconic Travel + Leisure brand – the company demonstrates key milestones achieved in its social responsibility focus areas, including:

  • Reaching previous water withdrawal goals six years ahead of projection and resetting a new goal to reduce water withdrawal by 35 percent by 2025.
  • Establishing the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation and launching the Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program to promote educational excellence within the Eatonville community – the oldest African-American-incorporated municipality in the United States.
  • Responding to the heightened global awareness of systemic racism and racial inequities by establishing a goal to increase diverse representation at the Director-and-above level across the organization, re-igniting the Global Inclusion & Diversity Council, and expanding associate-centric Diversity Resource Groups worldwide.
  • Developing the “We’ll Be Ready” return-to-worksite plan in response to the COVID-19 health crisis to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of its 17,000 global associates, as well as owners, members and guests, while continuing to deliver on its mission: to put the world on vacation.

“At Travel + Leisure Co., we are proud of our ability to positively impact the travel industry through responsible tourism as we deliver on our environmental, social and governance strategy,” said president and CEO Michael D. Brown. “Our progress is fueled by our commitment to inclusive, responsible and sustainable growth, which enables our organization and its stakeholders to thrive. While our company name has changed, our beliefs remain steadfast: with hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, we bring out the best in people and places around the globe.”

To learn more about Travel + Leisure Co. and its social responsibility strategy, please visit www.travelandleisureco.com/social-responsibility.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content, travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travel + Leisure Co. Releases 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, recently published its 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report detailing the company’s targeted strategy to make a positive impact on the world in four social …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten