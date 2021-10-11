Travel + Leisure Co. Releases 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report

In its new Social Responsibility Report – the first since Travel + Leisure Co. changed its name from Wyndham Destinations Inc. in February, following its acquisition of the iconic Travel + Leisure brand – the company demonstrates key milestones achieved in its social responsibility focus areas, including:

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, recently published its 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report detailing the company’s targeted strategy to make a positive impact on the world in four social responsibility focus areas : inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, philanthropy, and ethics and human rights.

Reaching previous water withdrawal goals six years ahead of projection and resetting a new goal to reduce water withdrawal by 35 percent by 2025.

and resetting a new goal to reduce water withdrawal by 35 percent by 2025. Establishing the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation and launching the Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program to promote educational excellence within the Eatonville community – the oldest African-American-incorporated municipality in the United States.

to promote educational excellence within the Eatonville community – the oldest African-American-incorporated municipality in the United States. Responding to the heightened global awareness of systemic racism and racial inequities by establishing a goal to increase diverse representation at the Director-and-above level across the organization, re-igniting the Global Inclusion & Diversity Council, and expanding associate-centric Diversity Resource Groups worldwide.

by establishing a goal to increase diverse representation at the Director-and-above level across the organization, re-igniting the Global Inclusion & Diversity Council, and expanding associate-centric Diversity Resource Groups worldwide. Developing the “We’ll Be Ready” return-to-worksite plan in response to the COVID-19 health crisis to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of its 17,000 global associates, as well as owners, members and guests, while continuing to deliver on its mission: to put the world on vacation.

“At Travel + Leisure Co., we are proud of our ability to positively impact the travel industry through responsible tourism as we deliver on our environmental, social and governance strategy,” said president and CEO Michael D. Brown. “Our progress is fueled by our commitment to inclusive, responsible and sustainable growth, which enables our organization and its stakeholders to thrive. While our company name has changed, our beliefs remain steadfast: with hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, we bring out the best in people and places around the globe.”

To learn more about Travel + Leisure Co. and its social responsibility strategy, please visit www.travelandleisureco.com/social-responsibility.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content, travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

