checkAd

Accenture Federal Services Wins Women in IT’s DEI Initiative of the Year Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 14:59  |  10   |   |   

Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won Women in IT’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative of the Year Award. The company’s “Let There be Change” Initiative was honored for advancing equity and inclusion to create lasting change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005087/en/

Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, Keyatta Orlena (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, Keyatta Orlena (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are truly grateful that our work on “Let There Be Change” is garnering national recognition,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, Keyatta Orlena. “This sweeping initiative continues to serve as a driving force in supporting our clients and local communities with investment in diversity and inclusion programs to create lasting change in the world around us.”

Specifically, “Let There Be Change” addresses workplace equity and cultural opportunity in the federal sector. The initiative also actively engages students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to develop educational and employment opportunities. For example, at Howard University, AFS launched a professional development effort to engage with current students and help prepare them for the workforce. AFS-sponsored programs include a Student Immersion Innovation Class, a Student Hackathon, and a Technology Development Internship program.

“AFS is empowering students with real-world skillsets in areas like cybersecurity, data, and analytics, that they will need in the tech workforce when they launch their careers,” said AFS I&D Practice Lead, Ebony Jones. “Building a culture that prioritizes equality and equity is not only the right thing to do; it is a powerful force multiplier toward driving innovation and economic growth.”

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Federal Services Wins Women in IT’s DEI Initiative of the Year Award Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won Women in IT’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative of the Year Award. The company’s “Let There be Change” Initiative was honored for advancing equity and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Almost One-Third of Europe’s Largest Listed Companies Have Pledged to Reach Net-Zero by 2050, Accenture Study Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Accenture Acquires Advoco, Scaling Capabilities for Intelligent Asset Management Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of umlaut
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Accenture Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Dr. Jennifer Sample Named Accenture Federal Services’ Applied Intelligence Growth and Strategy Lead
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Ellipsis Health Named Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge Champion SimX named Top Innovator
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Accenture Reports Very Strong Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Accenture and the World Economic Forum Decode the “Sustainability DNA” for Companies Seeking to Deliver Value and Impact for All Stakeholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Sept. 23, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Two-Thirds of Consumers are “Sustainability-Minded Drivers,” Accenture Report Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten