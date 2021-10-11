Accenture Federal Services Wins Women in IT’s DEI Initiative of the Year Award

Accenture Federal Services’ (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won Women in IT’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative of the Year Award. The company’s “ Let There be Change ” Initiative was honored for advancing equity and inclusion to create lasting change.

Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, Keyatta Orlena (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are truly grateful that our work on “Let There Be Change” is garnering national recognition,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, Keyatta Orlena. “This sweeping initiative continues to serve as a driving force in supporting our clients and local communities with investment in diversity and inclusion programs to create lasting change in the world around us.”

Specifically, “Let There Be Change” addresses workplace equity and cultural opportunity in the federal sector. The initiative also actively engages students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to develop educational and employment opportunities. For example, at Howard University, AFS launched a professional development effort to engage with current students and help prepare them for the workforce. AFS-sponsored programs include a Student Immersion Innovation Class, a Student Hackathon, and a Technology Development Internship program.

“AFS is empowering students with real-world skillsets in areas like cybersecurity, data, and analytics, that they will need in the tech workforce when they launch their careers,” said AFS I&D Practice Lead, Ebony Jones. “Building a culture that prioritizes equality and equity is not only the right thing to do; it is a powerful force multiplier toward driving innovation and economic growth.”

