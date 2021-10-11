checkAd

CACI Debuts Two New Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 14:57  |  12   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today the release of its latest technologies to mitigate threats from unmanned aircraft systems. The next generation CORIAN 2.0 system and new CORIAN Tactical system, are part of CACI’s SkyTracker Suite of counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology, combining the latest generation of sensors and effectors for a complete range of autonomous threat coverage. Visit CACI during the AUSA 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 11-13, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Hall C Booth 3525 to see the technology and learn more.

CORIAN 2.0, the next generation fixed-site multi-sensor platform expands on existing CORIAN technologies with improved mechanical design, capability advancements, and integration with other phenomenology. These enhancements extend the range of system effectiveness, provide the ability to guard against multiple, simultaneous threats from standoff distances and easily integrate with other systems, including command and control systems such as forward area air defense command and control (FAAD C2).

CORIAN Tactical, the new system offering both fixed and on-the-move protection against sUAS threats, secures airspace and critical infrastructure in environments ranging from dense population areas to remote locations. With a tailorable and scalable configuration, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) and precise capabilities, the ruggedized system offers expanded mission options that can be installed in less than an hour.

“Backed by the world’s largest threat signals library and over 1200 sensors globally, our experience mitigating C-UAS threats allows us to offer technology for any C-UAS challenge or mission,” said Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI. “Our newest platforms contain the most advanced technology available in the market to detect, track and defeat emerging threats to our national security, protecting people and places in any environment.”

CACI’s SkyTracker Technology Suite is a family of systems that reliably detect, track, classify and defeat Group 1-5 UAS threats. The technology portfolio enhances operational awareness across high-level UAS threat groups and within a layered defense construct across numerous environments. SkyTracker features purpose-built hardware with easily updated software to provide unique capabilities for both threat detection and precision mitigation.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Event

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Debuts Two New Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Technologies CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today the release of its latest technologies to mitigate threats from unmanned aircraft systems. The next generation CORIAN 2.0 system and new CORIAN Tactical system, are part of CACI’s SkyTracker Suite …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21CACI Showcases Technology to Achieve Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Cybersecurity: 3 Unternehmen, die vom Trend profitieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21CACI International Schedules Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21CACI Awarded $36 Million Task Order to Advance the U.S. Transportation Command’s Defense Personal Property System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten