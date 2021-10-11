CACI Debuts Two New Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Technologies

CORIAN 2.0, the next generation fixed-site multi-sensor platform expands on existing CORIAN technologies with improved mechanical design, capability advancements, and integration with other phenomenology. These enhancements extend the range of system effectiveness, provide the ability to guard against multiple, simultaneous threats from standoff distances and easily integrate with other systems, including command and control systems such as forward area air defense command and control (FAAD C2).

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today the release of its latest technologies to mitigate threats from unmanned aircraft systems. The next generation CORIAN 2.0 system and new CORIAN Tactical system, are part of CACI’s SkyTracker Suite of counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology, combining the latest generation of sensors and effectors for a complete range of autonomous threat coverage. Visit CACI during the AUSA 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 11-13, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Hall C Booth 3525 to see the technology and learn more.

CORIAN Tactical, the new system offering both fixed and on-the-move protection against sUAS threats, secures airspace and critical infrastructure in environments ranging from dense population areas to remote locations. With a tailorable and scalable configuration, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) and precise capabilities, the ruggedized system offers expanded mission options that can be installed in less than an hour.

“Backed by the world’s largest threat signals library and over 1200 sensors globally, our experience mitigating C-UAS threats allows us to offer technology for any C-UAS challenge or mission,” said Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI. “Our newest platforms contain the most advanced technology available in the market to detect, track and defeat emerging threats to our national security, protecting people and places in any environment.”

CACI’s SkyTracker Technology Suite is a family of systems that reliably detect, track, classify and defeat Group 1-5 UAS threats. The technology portfolio enhances operational awareness across high-level UAS threat groups and within a layered defense construct across numerous environments. SkyTracker features purpose-built hardware with easily updated software to provide unique capabilities for both threat detection and precision mitigation.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Event

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005403/en/