Vale Joins the International Copper Association

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Copper Association (ICA) announced the addition of Vale International S.A. (Vale) as its newest member. Vale was elected to membership today at ICA's Annual Meeting of Members in London.

Vale, headquartered in Brazil, is among the world's largest miners, with operations covering approximately 30 countries. Vale is committed to becoming one of the safest and most reliable global mining companies. Vale joins the ICA at a critical juncture for the copper industry as it strives to support global goals rooted in the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Mark Travers, Executive Vice President, Vale Base Metals, stated, "Vale is committed to integrating sustainability into its business by building a strong and positive economic, social and environmental legacy and mitigating the impacts of its operations. Copper mining is a crucial part of our business, and we take our responsibility to the environment very seriously. ICA is guiding its industry-leading members toward collective carbon neutrality, and Vale believes it is important to collaborate with our peers in this transformation."

ICA's President Anthony Lea added, "We are excited to have Vale join us at this pivotal point when ESG issues and climate change mitigation are driving the industry to positive change. We are working closely with our members to define the ways in which the copper industry can decarbonize its own processes, and we are aiming for the delivery of a roadmap to achieve this by early next year. It is critical to have Vale's voice heard in the process."

"Speaking as ICA Chair and a longtime member of ICA, I am delighted to have Vale on board to strengthen the voice of the copper industry," noted ICA Chairman of the Board, Steve Higgins (Freeport McMoRan), "The value proposition ICA delivers for the industry is strong, and we are happy to have other industry actors unite with us in advocating for our shared interests."

ICA has 31 members operating on six continents.

About Vale
Originally established in 1942 as the state-owned Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, today Vale is a listed company ranking among the largest miners in the world. With operations covering approximately 30 countries, Vale works to transform natural resources into prosperity and sustainable development.

About the International Copper Association
The International Copper Association (ICA) brings together the global copper industry to develop and defend markets for copper and make a positive contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA has offices in three primary regions: Asia, Europe and North America. ICA and its Copper Alliance partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.copperalliance.org.

Media contact:

Nicole Witoslawski, +1 646 350 9968
nicole.witoslawski@copperalliance.org

