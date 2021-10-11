checkAd

Gartner Announces Keynote Speakers at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021, Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021

When: October 18-21, 2021

Where: Virtual

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting katie.costello@gartner.com.

Details: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives. Attendees will join Gartner experts, visionary thinkers and innovative solution providers to reimagine their approach to leadership, technology and business strategy.

Over the course of four days, attendees will learn about the most critical trends impacting IT, how to accelerate digital business and how to use innovative technologies to achieve business continuity.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Keynote Speakers

At Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, join Gartner experts and key influencers who will provide their unique views on leadership, culture, innovation and digital disruption.

Gartner Opening Keynote: Where Next − Technology Leadership in a World Disrupted, with Gartner analysts Daryl Plummer, Hung LeHong and Mbula Schoen

Guest Keynote Speakers include:

  • Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow: A Conversation with Christopher Krebs, former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA)
  • Digital Storytelling for Humans with Baratunde Thurston, Writer, Activist, Comedian

Executive Insights Sessions

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Executive Insights provide accelerated learning opportunities for technology leaders by technology leaders. These sessions provide insights to specific real-world business problems, innovations incubated, solutions implemented, challenges faced, successful business outcomes realized and opportunities you can learn from to accelerate your initiatives. Executive Session guest speakers include:

  • Building an Ecosystem to Drive Meaningful Transformation with Teddy Bekele, CTO at Land O’Lakes
  • The Digitally Liberated Enterprise - Agile, Efficient and Smart with Zhanna Golodryga, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Administrative Officer at Phillips 66
  • Shaping the Future of Healthcare Through Technology with Jim Swanson, EVP, Enterprise Chief Information Officer at Johnson & Johnson

For complete conference and registration details, please visit Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021. Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting katie.costello@gartner.com.

Follow news and updates from the conference on social media via @Gartner_SYM and using #GartnerSYM.

About the Gartner Information Technology Practice

The Gartner IT practice provides CIOs and IT leaders with the insights and tools to drive the organization through digital transformation to lead business growth. Additional information is available at https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology. Follow news and updates from the Gartner IT practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerIT.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s most critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

