MSCI Upgrades Hess to AAA in Annual ESG Rating Assessment

MSCI provides research, ratings and analysis of the ESG business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Learn more about MSCI ESG ratings here .

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has received a AAA rating in the MSCI environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings for 2021 after earning AA ratings from MSCI ESG for 10 consecutive years. The AAA rating designates Hess as a leader in managing industry specific ESG risks relative to peers.

“We are very proud to have received MSCI ESG’s highest rating as a leader in our industry,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety. “Our AAA rating reflects our strong management practices to reduce carbon emissions as well as our top quartile performance in areas such as biodiversity and land use, reduction of air and water emissions and waste, and making a positive impact on the communities where we operate.”

Hess published its 24th annual sustainability report in 2021, which provides a comprehensive review of the company’s strategy and performance on ESG programs and initiatives.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

