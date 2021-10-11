checkAd

Wealth Management Team Led by Charles Rodgers Joins First Republic in San Francisco

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Charles Rodgers, Laurel Norris and Michael Morrone have joined First Republic Investment Management.

Rodgers, Norris and Morrone were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Charles Rodgers, Laurel Norris and Michael Morrone are talented wealth managers who are terrific additions to our wealth management team in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Charles, Laurel and Michael have been successful providing comprehensive solutions to clients, and they share First Republic’s commitment to our unique brand of exceptional client service.”

Rodgers, who will relocate to Jupiter, Florida later this fall, has more than 23 years of wealth management experience. He provides customized wealth management solutions for ultra-high net worth families and charitable organizations. Before joining First Republic, he was a Regional Chief Investment Officer at Abbot Downing, overseeing the Asset Management group for West Coast clients. Prior to that, Rodgers was a Director of Investments at Lydian Bank & Trust, and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust. He is active in his community and served as Treasurer of the San Marino Schools Foundation. Rodgers earned both a Bachelor’s degree in International and Comparative Studies and Political Sciences, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from the University of Miami. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Norris has more than 19 years of wealth management experience and provides comprehensive wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth families and charitable organizations. Before joining First Republic, she was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Abbot Downing. Before that, Norris worked at Wells Fargo in the Family Wealth Group and the Private Bank. Active in her local community, she coaches youth volleyball and is involved in children’s school fundraising activities. Norris earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from Brown University. She is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) professional and holds the professional designation of Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

Morrone has more than 14 years of wealth management experience and provides comprehensive wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth families and charitable organizations. Prior to joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Relationship Manager at Abbot Downing. Before that, Morrone was a Senior Financial Planner at Wells Fargo’s Wealth Planning Center. Earlier in his career, he was a Marketing Consultant for New Canoe and a Promotions Manager for Microsoft’s Sidewalk.com. Morrone earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Colgate University, with a minor in Political Science. He received a Juris Doctor degree from New England School of Law and a Master of Laws degree in Corporate and Business Law from the University of San Diego School of Law.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-G

First Republic Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wealth Management Team Led by Charles Rodgers Joins First Republic in San Francisco First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Charles Rodgers, Laurel Norris and Michael Morrone have joined First Republic Investment Management. Rodgers, Norris and Morrone were each …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Four Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21First Republic Bank Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten