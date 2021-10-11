Wealth Management Team Led by Charles Rodgers Joins First Republic in San Francisco

Rodgers, Norris and Morrone were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Charles Rodgers, Laurel Norris and Michael Morrone are talented wealth managers who are terrific additions to our wealth management team in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Charles, Laurel and Michael have been successful providing comprehensive solutions to clients, and they share First Republic’s commitment to our unique brand of exceptional client service.”

Rodgers, who will relocate to Jupiter, Florida later this fall, has more than 23 years of wealth management experience. He provides customized wealth management solutions for ultra-high net worth families and charitable organizations. Before joining First Republic, he was a Regional Chief Investment Officer at Abbot Downing, overseeing the Asset Management group for West Coast clients. Prior to that, Rodgers was a Director of Investments at Lydian Bank & Trust, and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust. He is active in his community and served as Treasurer of the San Marino Schools Foundation. Rodgers earned both a Bachelor’s degree in International and Comparative Studies and Political Sciences, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from the University of Miami. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Norris has more than 19 years of wealth management experience and provides comprehensive wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth families and charitable organizations. Before joining First Republic, she was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Abbot Downing. Before that, Norris worked at Wells Fargo in the Family Wealth Group and the Private Bank. Active in her local community, she coaches youth volleyball and is involved in children’s school fundraising activities. Norris earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from Brown University. She is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) professional and holds the professional designation of Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

Morrone has more than 14 years of wealth management experience and provides comprehensive wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth families and charitable organizations. Prior to joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Relationship Manager at Abbot Downing. Before that, Morrone was a Senior Financial Planner at Wells Fargo’s Wealth Planning Center. Earlier in his career, he was a Marketing Consultant for New Canoe and a Promotions Manager for Microsoft’s Sidewalk.com. Morrone earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Colgate University, with a minor in Political Science. He received a Juris Doctor degree from New England School of Law and a Master of Laws degree in Corporate and Business Law from the University of San Diego School of Law.

