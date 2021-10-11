checkAd

Disguise Announces New Worldwide Costume Program Based on Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters Afterlife

Leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, for its costume division Disguise, Inc. to produce costumes based on the hit film Ghostbusters as well the upcoming theatrical release, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes, costume accessories, inflatables and trunk-or-treat kits for both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife commencing in 2021. This is the first time Disguise has produced costumes for Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to release exclusively in US theaters on November 19, 2021.

Ghostbusters Afterlife Costumes by Disguise (Photo: Business Wire)

“There are few films that become a pop culture phenomenon that simultaneously lend themselves to Halloween costumes so brilliantly as the Ghostbusters franchise does. Disguise is beyond thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for the first time on an innovative new costume and accessory line of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife product,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife is sure to be a hit and will bring even more kids into the Ghostbusters fan club.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife provides an array of exciting characters and lots of fun ghost hunting gear for creating an amazing line of product. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, this new line is sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s Halloween costumes and accessories for Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores Fall 2021.

About Ghostbusters: Afterlife

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

