Ultimate Ears Teams with Willow Smith to Support Black Girls CODE and Drive Change for Underrepresented Communities Within the Tech Industry

Ultimate Ears , a Logitech brand, is proud to announce an official partnership with Black Girls CODE (BGC), the not-for-profit organization that focuses on providing technology education for Black girls. Black Girls CODE aims to help address barriers disproportionately faced by young women of color in the tech sector.

Ultimate Ears Teams with Willow Smith to Support Black Girls CODE (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership stems from Ultimate Ears’ recent campaign with American artist and visionary Willow Smith. Today, Smith further celebrates this partnership with her performance in New York, in honor of International Day of the Girl. As a supporter of Black Girl’s CODE, self-proclaimed “STEM geek” and strong passion for bringing more female minds into what she calls a “man’s world,” Smith is hoping to further educate future generations on the broader impact technology has on our society.

Ultimate Ears is thrilled to support this through its partnership with BGC across the organization’s 15 chapters. To kick things off, the team is making a monetary donation, as well as creating mentorship opportunities and tech workshops for BGC members. BGC is a natural fit for Ultimate Ears and Willow Smith given their organic passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are so thankful to have the support of Ultimate Ears and Willow Smith to help further amplify the Black Girls CODE movement in establishing equal representation of Black women and girls in the tech sector,” said Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls CODE. “Together with like-minded partners helping to drive change, we are creating stronger economies and more equitable societies - ultimately realizing the true potential of democracy through diversity and inclusion.”

“Ever since I was little, I’ve been an admitted ‘STEM geek’ with a passion for technology. This is why I am thrilled to partner with Black Girls CODE and Ultimate Ears as a way to break the mold not just through my UE FITS, but to spark a conversation around female empowerment within the technology space,” said Willow Smith. “It is important to me and for others to be able to use my platform to help advocate for causes I believe in, one of which is to empower our future generation of female minds in underrepresented spaces.”