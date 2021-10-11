checkAd

The American Influencer Awards Announce Andy Cohen as Show Host

The American Influencer Awards (AIA), part of Gannett Co., Inc (NYSE: GCI) and the USA TODAY NETWORK today announced that Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live and radio personality, will host the American Influencer Awards presented by MICA Beauty Cosmetics. AIA honors influential and talented social media personalities in categories including beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle.

The show, produced by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, will debut on-demand at 8 p.m. EDT on November 3 on the USA TODAY News Channel, available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi TV and on most smart televisions and devices and on American Influencer Award’s YouTube channel.

“As the host of this year’s American Influencer Awards, it’s an honor to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of these incredible creators,” said Andy Cohen. “I’m excited to work alongside The American Influencer Association, MICA Beauty Cosmetics, and the inaugural AIA Advisory Board to bring viewers a night of excitement and celebration!”

"Over the last year, we’ve seen how much influencers bring together the digital communities they create, and we're excited to be a part of honoring those creators with the American Influencer Awards this year,” said Roselie Tran, Director of Marketing, MICA Beauty Cosmetics. “We look forward to celebrating in November, alongside Andy Cohen at this year's show."

The American Influencer Awards celebrates the influencer community with more than 50 unique categories, recognizing talented creators who share their personalities, knowledge, and expertise with their social media communities. Award winners are selected through a public voting process in collaboration with the inaugural AIA Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, comprised of industry experts, uphold the governance and legitimacy of the review process, ensure that awardees aren’t selected solely on popularity, uphold the category pillars and prioritize the importance of diversity and inclusion among nominees.

This year’s Advisory Board members include beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle industry executives:

  • Nicole Adriance - Director of US Marketing, Reebok
  • Rafael Bello - TV and Radio Personality
  • Liza Burnett Fefferman - Executive Vice President and Head of Communications, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group
  • Oli Coleman - Senior Reporter, The New York Post/Page Six
  • Yvette Corporon - Senior Producer, EXTRA
  • Lauren Eggertsen - Editorial Director, Who What Wear
  • Mary Ann Reilly - Senior Vice President and Head of North America Marketing, Visa Inc.
  • Ricky Smith - Comedian and Founder, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (RAKE)
  • Katie Welch, Chief Marketing Officer, Rare Beauty
  • Brad Zeifman - Principal, SHADOW

“We have watched so many talented emerging content creators use their platforms to inspire and teach their communities, and we are thrilled to celebrate their excellence,” said Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association “We are honored to announce our inaugural advisory board of industry experts across beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle to help us acknowledge this year’s finalists.”

