Settlement Compression to T+1 Gaining Momentum as Covid Drives Technological Transformation

Settlement compression continues as one of the most pressing issues for the equities post trade industry, with the planned transition to T+1 in the U.S., together with the recent global volatility spikes. A new global study “Securities Services Evolution” by Citi Securities Services, shows that 44% of market participants surveyed expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 within the next five years.

The study also found that while the pandemic has accelerated and condensed many existing efficiency and digitization initiatives, it has also given rise to a whole new set of previously unforeseen challenges, including managing through periods of higher volatility. This combination of factors are driving market participants to re-examine how the settlement process could be accelerated and simplified to reduce risk.