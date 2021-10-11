Settlement Compression to T+1 Gaining Momentum as Covid Drives Technological Transformation
Settlement compression continues as one of the most pressing issues for the equities post trade industry, with the planned transition to T+1 in the U.S., together with the recent global volatility spikes. A new global study “Securities Services Evolution” by Citi Securities Services, shows that 44% of market participants surveyed expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 within the next five years.
The study also found that while the pandemic has accelerated and condensed many existing efficiency and digitization initiatives, it has also given rise to a whole new set of previously unforeseen challenges, including managing through periods of higher volatility. This combination of factors are driving market participants to re-examine how the settlement process could be accelerated and simplified to reduce risk.
“Through extensive dialogue with our partners and clients, it is clear that there is an increased need in the industry to strengthen resilience, reduce risk and costs; and enhance efficiencies,” said Okan Pekin, Citi’s Global Head of Securities Services. “This paper not only highlights the benefits and challenges for a shortened settlement cycle but also the associated emerging technologies and digitalization efforts underway across the industry.”
“Securities Services Evolution” includes quantitative and qualitative data gathered from 15 financial market infrastructures (FMIs) and almost 400 market participants such as banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians and institutional investors across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. Collectively, these insights provide a rare, holistic view into the ongoing developments across the global securities markets ecosystem.
Results showed that FMIs and market participants have opposing views on a number of topics including:
- FMIs see the major benefit of reducing settlement cycles as risk reduction, which will in turn enable lower margin requirements and the release of capital; however 44% of market participants ranked greater efficiency in investment and trading processes as the greatest benefit of a shortened cycle for their respective organizations.
- Most FMIs interviewed did not consider technology as a barrier to settlement compression as they had already undertaken considerable planning and investment in technology during the last transition (from T+3 to T+2). Market participants however had an opposing view, with almost 50% indicating that upgrading legacy technology would be a key factor.
- The greatest challenge to achieving a shortened cycle from a FMI perspective was business process efficiency and alignment, in contrast to market participants of whom only 10% ranked this as a primary key factor. Market participants instead saw cash, funding and liquidity management as the greatest obstacle.
- Most FMIs did not view DLT as necessarily essential for settlement compression, but drew a distinction between T+1 and T+0, only seeing a role for it in the latter. However, 64% of market participants believe a DLT-based market infrastructure would significantly or moderately improve overall market efficiency and reduce cost.
Other key findings include:
