Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

