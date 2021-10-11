Robotic Assistance Devices to Reveal RAD 3.0 via YouTube Live Stream October 13

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) will be live streaming presentation and demonstration of the RAD 3.0 product lineup in addition to two software solution presentations. This event will unveil RAD’s upgraded devices, self-developed internal electronics, and a few special surprises.

AITX and its RAD subsidiaries will be hosting an Investors Open House and RAD 3.0 Reveal Wednesday October 13, 2021, with live streaming on YouTube (Graphic: Business Wire)

The RAD 3.0 product reveal is taking place during AITX’s October Investor Open House. All activities are being held at RAD’s REX (RAD Excellence Center) facility outside of Detroit, Michigan. The RAD team will be welcoming several dozen retail investors, a few select dealers, partner VIPs, and a few of RAD’s Board of Advisors.

The event will be live streamed via YouTube beginning October 13, 2021 at 4 pm ET at https://youtu.be/TNN5Rgt-lWU

“We are so excited to be able to present RAD 3.0 to our clients, our investors, the media, and the industry in general,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RAD 3.0 is a giant step forward in the design, function and performance of security solutions the market space we have created. This is a glimpse into the inevitable evolution of AITX, RAD and the autonomous remote services industry,” Reinharz added.

As part of the scheduled event, RAD is expected to unveil ROSA 3.0, a significant upgrade to RAD’s popular, and best-selling ROSA device. The company recently reported that over 100 ROSA units have been deployed. Also anticipated is a preview of AVA 3.0. AVA is RAD’s solution for enabling low-cost, highly-efficient vehicle access and secure gate control, previously performed by costly security personnel. A breakthrough accessory to AVA 3.0 will also be revealed that resolves a significant problem that has, up to now, limited the ability of AI enabled devices to process vehicles through secure gates. The company also confirmed that concepts for Wally 3.0 and SCOT 3.0 will also be presented during the event.