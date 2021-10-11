checkAd

iHeartMedia Brings Alternative Rock’s Biggest Names Together Live for the 2022 “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One”

iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the fifth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together at the historic Forum in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022 to celebrate everything Alternative Rock LIVE in front of music fans. The extraordinary lineup includes All Time Low, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, twenty one pilots, Willow and more. iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated “The Woody Show.”

“I’m psyched!” said Woody. “When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!”

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.

LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) (“LiveOne”) will exclusively stream all performances on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

“We’re beyond excited to be back LIVE at the iconic Forum for our Fifth Annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego!” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Seeing all of these artists together on one stage?!! We’re beyond grateful to have such an incredible lineup for the fans and what a way to kick off 2022.”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale:

  • The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 a.m. PT, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo.
  • Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase for access to an exclusive event before the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show which includes a private performance by All Time Low, complimentary food and drinks, and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo.

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com for access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 22 at 12 pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.

