checkAd

Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

The 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit will take place on Thursday, October 14 as a free online event presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute. The half-day “Rebuilding for All” summit will bring together leaders from across sectors to catalyze new partnerships and shine a spotlight on solutions that advance inclusive and sustainable economies around the world. A number of organizations are expected to announce significant commitments at the event.

Members of the media are invited to register here.

Among the speakers:

  • Vice President Kamala Harris
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (to be confirmed)
  • Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard
  • Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard
  • Dan Porterfield, President & CEO of the Aspen Institute
  • Michael Bennet, United States Senator for Colorado
  • Marla Blow, President and COO of Skoll Foundation
  • Raphael Bostic, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
  • Jean Case, CEO of the Case Foundation
  • Chris Coons, United States Senator for Delaware
  • Makhtar Diop, Managing Director & EVP, International Finance Corporation
  • Heather Higginbottom, Co-Head of Global Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase Head of Research & Policy for Corporate Responsibility, JPMorgan Chase
  • Will Hurd, Former United States Representative (2015-2021)
  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO
  • Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO, AARP
  • Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health
  • Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever
  • Gina M. Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce
  • Lata Reddy, SVP of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial
  • Reeta Roy, President and CEO of Mastercard Foundation
  • Brad Smith, President of Microsoft
  • Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa
  • Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami
  • Anthony Tan, Group CEO & co-founder of GRAB

And many more. View the full list of confirmed speakers here.

Seite 1 von 3
Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14 The 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit will take place on Thursday, October 14 as a free online event presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute. The half-day “Rebuilding for All” summit will bring together …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Affirm, Mastercard, PayPal, Alibaba, JD.com, Merck & Co. - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.10.21Mastercard to Webcast 2021 Investment Community Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Mastercard and Citi Expand Partnership to Further Financial Inclusion and Sustainability Efforts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. retail sales grew 5.4%* year-over-year in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Mastercard Reinvents Installments To Give Consumers More Payment Choices Wherever They Shop
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Mastercard präsentiert Strive: eine weltweite Initiative für kleine Unternehmen zur Beschleunigung der wirtschaftlichen Erholung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Mastercard Completes Planned Board Leadership Transition: Ajay Banga to Retire December 31, 2021 and Merit Janow Named Independent Chair of the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten