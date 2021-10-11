Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
The 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit will take place on Thursday, October 14 as a free online event presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute. The half-day “Rebuilding for All” summit will bring together leaders from across sectors to catalyze new partnerships and shine a spotlight on solutions that advance inclusive and sustainable economies around the world. A number of organizations are expected to announce significant commitments at the event.
Among the speakers:
- Vice President Kamala Harris
- Former President Bill Clinton
- H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (to be confirmed)
- Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard
- Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard
- Dan Porterfield, President & CEO of the Aspen Institute
- Michael Bennet, United States Senator for Colorado
- Marla Blow, President and COO of Skoll Foundation
- Raphael Bostic, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- Jean Case, CEO of the Case Foundation
- Chris Coons, United States Senator for Delaware
- Makhtar Diop, Managing Director & EVP, International Finance Corporation
- Heather Higginbottom, Co-Head of Global Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase Head of Research & Policy for Corporate Responsibility, JPMorgan Chase
- Will Hurd, Former United States Representative (2015-2021)
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO
- Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO, AARP
- Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health
- Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever
- Gina M. Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce
- Lata Reddy, SVP of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial
- Reeta Roy, President and CEO of Mastercard Foundation
- Brad Smith, President of Microsoft
- Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa
- Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami
- Anthony Tan, Group CEO & co-founder of GRAB
And many more. View the full list of confirmed speakers here.
