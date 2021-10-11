LPL Financial, Gladstone Welcome Financial Advisor Douglas Chin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Douglas Chin has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise on LPL’s hybrid RIA platform. He reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins from Morgan Stanley.



Based in Red Bank, N.J., Chin serves high-net-worth families and small businesses in progressing toward their ever-changing financial goals. With 30 years of experience in the industry, he provides each client with personalized service, taking a goal-oriented approach to investment management. “I focus on long-term planning to help clients pursue their financial objectives, while building strong relationships with each and every one of them in the process. I incorporate the ‘mom rule’ in my business philosophy, treating clients with the same respect I give my own mother,” Chin said.

Chin is a retired Navy Captain, having served over 30 years on active duty and in reserves. He commanded three major units and worked in national and regional staff, evaluation command and selection boards. In addition, he was an active member on the Board of Directors as Treasurer and Investment Committee Chairman for Navy Supply Corps Foundation from 1995 to 2008. Dedicated to serving the greater good and connecting with like-minded people, he was also part of various professional and military organizations.

After working in the wirehouse capacity for most of his career, Chin decided to launch an independent practice in alignment with Gladstone Wealth Partners. With the move, he is joined by Carolyn Anderson, registered administrative assistant. Chin stated, “Every business decision I make is in my clients’ best interests, and the independence I will get with LPL, coupled with the additional resources from the partnership with Gladstone, is just what I need to further act on that principle. I have the optimal freedom to manage and advance my practice, with no worries about having to hit quotas.”