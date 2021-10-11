Stryve Foods Adds More Than 4,000 New Convenience Store Locations Including Speedway and Circle K

With this strong new convenience store growth, as well as an additional region of Costco, Stryve has expanded its retail footprint to more than 30,000 retail locations.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods , Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that it added another 4,000+ net new convenience store and retail locations in the last quarter. These additions were led by approximately 2,600 Speedway and 1,400 Circle K locations to the distribution footprint for its popular all-natural air-dried meat snacking products sold under the Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos brands.

The new Speedway distribution launches of approximately 2,600 locations represent more than 3/4 of Speedway’s U.S. footprint. The 1,400 Circle K locations come from the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain and South Atlantic regions and adds about 20% of Circle K’s total U.S. base to Stryve’s distribution portfolio.

“We continue to grow our distribution footprint nationwide with significant new convenience store additions at Speedway, Circle K, and smaller independent locations as our products are what consumers are looking for – high protein, no sugar, great tasting snacks,” said Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer Jaxie Alt. “Stryve, Kalahari and Vacadillos products are perfectly suited for on-the-go occasions and offer a truly healthy snack to shoppers. We are very proud to have passed the 30,000 total retail location footprint goal we set as we look to drive market share growth in the snacking category.”

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks, which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumer through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

