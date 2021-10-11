checkAd

Katapult collaborates with Adobe to give consumers more ways to pay

11.10.2021, 15:00   

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult, an eCommerce-focused financial technology company, announced it has become an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Program.

Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, is a leading eCommerce application for brands of all sizes and supports B2B, B2C, and hybrid use cases across more than 20 industries. Katapult’s lease-purchase solution is available as an extension in the payment category of the Magento Marketplace and integrates seamlessly with online platforms. Funding is quick, so merchants spend energy attracting new customers and growing their business, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience. As an Accelerate partner, Katapult and Adobe will engage in enhanced collaboration, deepening the relationship between the parties. Becoming an Accelerate partner means that Katapult’s merchants utilizing Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source will receive prioritized support and access to real-time data and partner offerings.

“Upgrading our partnership with Adobe to the Accelerate tier furthers Katapult’s goals of expanding our footprint in the fintech space. We are excited to add more value through our technology to merchants using Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source,” says Rolando De Gracia, Chief Commercial Officer of Katapult. 

“Today’s consumers crave choice when it comes to how they pay, and fast funding is critical to helping businesses grow,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs at Adobe. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Katapult to further empower merchants to focus on what’s important, driving new business.”

Katapult is dedicated to helping consumers obtain what they need through transparent terms, easy applications, and customizable payment schedules while making it easy for merchants to offer the program in an easy and integrated manner.

About Katapult
Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult partners with hundreds of retailers across the United States and millions of approved consumers to create new opportunities for point-of-sale transactions. To keep up with recent announcements, visit Katapult's News page. To learn more about Katapult, click here.

Contacts
Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations
Bill Wright
917-750-0346
bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:
Tribe Builder Media
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
press@tribebuildermedia.com





