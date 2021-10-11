Medical Marijuana, Inc. Celebrates Largest Revenue Month for Japan Division of Subsidiary Kannaway and Manufacturing Subsidiary

“When asked what the greatest opportunity for our Company is, I always share that we aim to be the first truly global cannabis company, bringing cannabinoid-based products to global emerging markets, and Japan’s success is the perfect illustration of that vision in reality,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “The Asian market represents one of the largest growth opportunities for cannabis products. It is relatively untapped and our entrance just over two years ago easily positioned us with a first-mover advantage. Our products have been exceptionally well-received in the market and I look forward to continued expansion in the region.”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Japanese division of the Company’s subsidiary Kannaway experienced its largest revenue month in the division’s history for the month of September 2021. Medical Marijuana Inc.’s manufacturing subsidiary also saw its largest revenue month in the division’s history last month.

“Beyond Japan, we recently announced our entrance into Hong Kong, where a population of around 7.5 million people has historically had minimal to no access to cannabis-based products. We have successfully garnered that same first-mover advantage as we did in Japan and I am excited to see the results of that market expansion in the coming weeks and months. We truly are a Company of Firsts, being the first into markets, the first in product innovation and development, and the first in terms of product quality,” added Schroeder.

According to Research and Markets, the global CBD oil market is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2025 with Asia-Pacific as one of the fastest-growing regions.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .

