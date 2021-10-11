checkAd

Progress and Proginov Expand 25+ Year Partnership to Help Customers Accelerate Business Growth

Proginov’s leading ERP software now includes data management, data protection and exceptional user experience

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that it has expanded its long-term partnership with Proginov, a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and cloud hosting provider in France. As part of the partnership, Proginov is leveraging Progress OpenEdge Relational Database Management (RDBMS) and Progress Telerik, the leading UI component library, in its own technologies to provide its customers with effective data management and protection and state-of-the-art user experience.

Choosing an ERP solution is a long-term investment and organizations need a reliable technology partner with a proven track record of success. Proginov offers a modular desktop and tablet solution, based on OpenEdge, with a web portal for various modules and optional cloud services for all industries. With 25 years of experience and nearly 300 employees, the company has helped 1,300 small and medium-sized organizations to successfully manage their commercial and industrial processes, accounting and finance, payroll and HR.

“We’ve been working with Progress since Proginov was established and we wouldn’t have been able to become a leader in our market without their support,” said Philippe Plantive, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Proginov. “Progress’ powerful and always reliable technology is at the core of our ERP offerings. Leveraging OpenEdge RDBMS Advanced Enterprise Edition and Progress Telerik helps us offer better solutions that empower our customers to accelerate their business growth.”

OpenEdge RDBMS Advanced Enterprise Edition enables end users of Proginov’s ERP software to proactively monitor critical information, encrypt data at-rest for enhanced security and replicate it in real-time without coding. The product includes solutions such as Table Partitioning, OpenEdge Management and OpenEdge Replication. It allows for over 24,000 concurrent database users and millions of seamless transactions taking place per minute. With OpenEdge RDBMS at the core of Proginov’s ERP software, end users have unlimited data storage in a single database, accessible via a browser-based dashboard and terabytes of data cached into memory without affecting performance.

Leveraging Telerik, the industry-leading library of UI controls for building .NET web, mobile and desktop applications, Proginov is creating a modern and productive user experience for its end users. They can easily navigate the modules and the different applications and have their data structured in a more intuitive way.

“We’ve been honored to be part of Proginov’s journey to success since the very beginning, providing them with the technology foundation they need to be a leading ERP vendor in France," said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Organization. "We are constantly investing in our relationships with our customers and partners and seeing them achieve and even exceed their business goals is the true metric for our success."

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure -- leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

Progress, OpenEdge and Telerik are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

