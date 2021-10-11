MKS Instruments Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 212-6076 for domestic callers and (707) 287-9331 for international callers, and an operator will connect you. Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID of 5784825, which has been reserved for this call. Participants are asked to dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mksinst.com .



