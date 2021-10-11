checkAd

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Corporate Update

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

The Company is working with OTC Markets to have the ability to post unaudited financial statements and other regular corporate information under the Alternative Reporting Standard. Once the Company has that reporting capability, it will post the financial statements and reports necessary to become current in its public disclosures under the Alternative Reporting Standard. As soon as the Company has become current in its public disclosures, it intends to work with a market maker to submit a Rule 15c2-11 application. Approval of that application, when received, will allow broker-dealers to provide unsolicited quotations for the Company’s common stock on the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic young Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages and personal protection sanitizer products. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired as well as creating sanitizer products for a safer lifestyle.

Our Eagle Spirit is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Our enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD sold under the brand of Hempd are market disrupters. These innovated drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories. New flavors are coming soon including our original legacy drinks made with hempseed oil.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

For information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com 

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Knopick
pknopick@eandecommunications.com
940.262.3584





