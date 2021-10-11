checkAd

Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2021 to be published on October 28, 2021

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)

 

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 4:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

 

Conference call

An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

 

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

 

PIN: 80167267#

 

Audiocast

The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 4:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 6:00 p.m.

 

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

 

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

 





